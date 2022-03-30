Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after acquiring an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,577 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

