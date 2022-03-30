Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to post sales of $532.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.57 million to $540.21 million. HEICO reported sales of $466.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of HEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.96. 277,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,641. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.03 and a 52 week high of $156.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $6,324,570. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $14,334,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.