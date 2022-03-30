Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to announce $200.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $155.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $956.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $993.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 455,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.16 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.