Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 36,301,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,934,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $346.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

