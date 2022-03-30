Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HSTO stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Wednesday. 454,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,110. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

