Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 4,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

