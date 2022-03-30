Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.15 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,981. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

