Darrell Webb Sells 94,568 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JOAN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 209,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,895. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $478.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

JOAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

