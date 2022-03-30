Darrell Webb Sells 94,568 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
JOAN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 209,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,895. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $478.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
JOAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
