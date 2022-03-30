TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Buys $27,000.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TMC traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,356,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,695. TMC the metals company Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.