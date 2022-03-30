TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Buys $27,000.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMC traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,356,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,695. TMC the metals company Inc has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

