Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,020,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 21,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.48. 9,880,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,046,045. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

