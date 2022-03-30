Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.75. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 4,318,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,799. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

