Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.08. 599,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -776.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.