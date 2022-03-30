Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Short Interest Update

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 1,012,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,746. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.