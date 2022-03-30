Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Short Interest Update

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 1,012,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,746. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
