Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 972,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diversey by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Diversey by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Diversey by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 866,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,025. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DSEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

