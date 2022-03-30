Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of CHEK remained flat at $$0.41 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 832,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
