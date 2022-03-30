Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHEK remained flat at $$0.41 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 832,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

