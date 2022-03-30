ContentBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $613,858.93 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $613,858.93 and approximately $30.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012347 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00235035 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.