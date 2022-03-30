Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 15,667,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,194,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $191.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Progenity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

PROG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

About Progenity (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.