Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TNGX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 348,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,633. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
