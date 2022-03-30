Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNGX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 348,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,633. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.