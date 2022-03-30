Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 290.32%.
ADN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,330. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.77. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
