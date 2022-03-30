Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 290.32%.

ADN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,330. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.77. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advent Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Advent Technologies by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

