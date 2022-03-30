Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

