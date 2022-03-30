Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Immunome stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunome by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

