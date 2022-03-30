Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Immunome stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.26.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
