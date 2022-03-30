StockNews.com Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to “Buy”

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,828. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re (Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.