StockNews.com Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to “Buy”

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,828. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter.
About Greenlight Capital Re (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
