Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.
OXM stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. 181,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
