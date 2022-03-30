Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. 758,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.