Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. 758,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

