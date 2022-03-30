Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 142,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

