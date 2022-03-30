Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $12.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $59.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $60.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.85 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

STIM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 546,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,703. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

