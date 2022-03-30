Coin98 (C98) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.67 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $337.27 million and $82.67 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

