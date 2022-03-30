Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post $69.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $70.02 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $68.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $292.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,683. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

