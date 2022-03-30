3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.43. 2,394,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,954. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

