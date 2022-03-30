Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Declines By 33.3%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MASN stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maison Luxe (MASN)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.