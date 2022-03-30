Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Declines By 33.3%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MASN stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

