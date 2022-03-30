Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 122.12%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,976 shares of company stock worth $2,349,225. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

