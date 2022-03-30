Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post $117.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.72 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 77,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

