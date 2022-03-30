DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,469. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.41.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,099 shares of company stock worth $55,087,503 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

