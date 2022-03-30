General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after buying an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.