The Force Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012152 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00235114 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

