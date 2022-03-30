Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 429,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 118,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,849. The stock has a market cap of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

