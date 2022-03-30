Dev Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $14,193.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00269985 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

