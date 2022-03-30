SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SBOW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 205,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $554.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,804 shares of company stock worth $1,441,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

