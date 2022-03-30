Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,869,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,591,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48,695.0 days.

Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$5.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

