$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.56 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.01 billion to $35.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 230.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SAP by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $113.15. 980,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $131.88.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

