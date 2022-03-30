Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €35.86

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JENGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.00 ($39.56).

JEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday.

JEN stock traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.78 ($32.73). 964,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 1 year high of €37.80 ($41.54).

Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.