Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €35.86

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.00 ($39.56).

JEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday.

JEN stock traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.78 ($32.73). 964,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 1 year high of €37.80 ($41.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

