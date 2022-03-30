Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($79.12) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

Basf stock traded up €2.39 ($2.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.04 ($60.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

