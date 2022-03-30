Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $55.75

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BAYRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 326,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

