$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 700,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,426. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

