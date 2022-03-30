Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Decreases By 26.7%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 3,082,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.