Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE PHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 54,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $12.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
