Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 3,709,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

