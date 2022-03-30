Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,930. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $392.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

