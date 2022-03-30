Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

