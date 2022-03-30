Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $5.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $5.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.26 to $30.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.48 to $27.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,201. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day moving average is $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,606,781 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.